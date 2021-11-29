Premier League
NewcastleNewcastle United19:30NorwichNorwich City
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Norwich City

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United are missing suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, who both picked up their fifth bookings of the season last weekend.

Dwight Gayle could feature following a hamstring injury but Paul Dummett remains unavailable.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann will see a specialist due to a recurring pelvic issue.

Sam Byram is due to play for the under-23 team on Monday as he continues his recovery following 21 months out.

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is unbeaten in all five Premier League games against Newcastle (W3, D2), including a 2-0 triumph with Aston Villa earlier this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Newcastle United have not lost a league fixture at home to Norwich City since 1988, winning seven and drawing two of the subsequent nine games.
  • Norwich are unbeaten in the past three Premier League encounters, with their two wins matching their total tally from the previous 10 meetings.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle United are the sixth Premier League team to fail to win any of their opening 13 games. The only side to avoid relegation after such a start were Derby County in 2000-01, while no team has failed to win in their first 14 matches and stay up.
  • The Magpies are one of two top-flight sides, alongside Watford, without a clean sheet, while they have conceded a league-high 29 goals.
  • Newcastle have lost six of their past eight midweek Premier League games, including the three most recent played on a Tuesday.
  • This will be Newcastle's first Premier League home match when starting the day bottom of the table since October 2015 - they triumphed 6-2 against Norwich, with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring four times.

Norwich City

  • Norwich City have taken seven points from their last three Premier League games. They had recorded six points in the previous 25.
  • The Canaries can go four Premier League games unbeaten for the first time since 2013, while they can win back-to-back away matches in the top flight for the first time in nearly 10 years.
  • However, Norwich's shot conversion rate of 5.2% is the worst in the Premier League.
  • Norwich have never won a Premier League game on a Tuesday in 14 attempts. Only West Bromwich Albion (32) have played more matches on a specific weekday without victory.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea139313152630
2Man City139222772029
3Liverpool1384139112828
4West Ham137242416823
5Arsenal137241517-223
6Wolves136251212020
7Tottenham126151117-619
8Man Utd135352122-118
9Brighton134631214-218
10Leicester135352023-318
11Crystal Palace133731919016
12Brentford134451717016
13Aston Villa135171821-316
14Everton134361620-415
15Southampton133551118-714
16Watford134181824-613
17Leeds132651220-812
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich13238727-209
20Newcastle130671529-146
