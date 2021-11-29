Newcastle United v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United are missing suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, who both picked up their fifth bookings of the season last weekend.

Dwight Gayle could feature following a hamstring injury but Paul Dummett remains unavailable.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann will see a specialist due to a recurring pelvic issue.

Sam Byram is due to play for the under-23 team on Monday as he continues his recovery following 21 months out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United have not lost a league fixture at home to Norwich City since 1988, winning seven and drawing two of the subsequent nine games.

Norwich are unbeaten in the past three Premier League encounters, with their two wins matching their total tally from the previous 10 meetings.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United are the sixth Premier League team to fail to win any of their opening 13 games. The only side to avoid relegation after such a start were Derby County in 2000-01, while no team has failed to win in their first 14 matches and stay up.

The Magpies are one of two top-flight sides, alongside Watford, without a clean sheet, while they have conceded a league-high 29 goals.

Newcastle have lost six of their past eight midweek Premier League games, including the three most recent played on a Tuesday.

This will be Newcastle's first Premier League home match when starting the day bottom of the table since October 2015 - they triumphed 6-2 against Norwich, with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring four times.

Norwich City

Norwich City have taken seven points from their last three Premier League games. They had recorded six points in the previous 25.

The Canaries can go four Premier League games unbeaten for the first time since 2013, while they can win back-to-back away matches in the top flight for the first time in nearly 10 years.

However, Norwich's shot conversion rate of 5.2% is the worst in the Premier League.

Norwich have never won a Premier League game on a Tuesday in 14 attempts. Only West Bromwich Albion (32) have played more matches on a specific weekday without victory.

