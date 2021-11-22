Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee are in talks to buy back Dens Park from former Dundee United director John Bennett in a move that could hasten the stadium's demolition as American owner Tim Keyes seeks to relocate the club to Camperdown Park on the northern edge of the city. (Scotsman) external-link

John Souttar will be free to talk to other clubs from 1 December as his Hearts contract expires at the end of May, with the 25-year-old looking set to leave Tynecastle next summer unless there's a late breakthrough in discussions over a new deal. (Sun) external-link

New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst plans to seek advice from his predecessor Steven Gerrard as he bids to make an impact at Ibrox. (Times) external-link

Police Scotland are investigating after a number of objects, including glass bottles, were thrown at Hibs players from sections of Hampden housing Rangers fans in Sunday's League Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs' cup semi-final win over Rangers was fuelled by accusations they don't perform at Hampden, says striker Christian Doidge. (Herald) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass says Aberdeen's defensive "softness" must stop, after the Pittodrie side conceded an "inexcusable" winner to Dundee United on Saturday to make it just two clean sheets in 21 games this season. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will scour the free transfer market in a bid to bolster his attacking options with both Stevie May and Glenn Middleton facing up to six weeks out and David Wotherspoon set for a scan to determine the severity of his knee injury. (Courier) external-link

Defender Kieran Freeman, 21, is in talks with Dundee United over a new contract after his impressive first-team breakthrough this season. (Courier, print edition)