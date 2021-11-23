Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Poveda scored his first goal for Blackburn in the 3-1 win over Sheffield United in early November

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Ian Poveda is facing a "significant period of time" out after fracturing his ankle during the 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Poveda, 21, joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Leeds United in August.

He was stretchered off before half-time at Ashton Gate and scans have since revealed a fracture in his left fibula as well as ligament damage.

"It looks as if he'll have an operation to insert a plate," said Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray. external-link

"We'll see what Leeds want to do because he's their player, but he will be out for a significant period of time.

"We were looking forward to seeing the best of Ian and I feel he was acclimatising well. It's a blow for us but an even bigger blow for him."

Poveda has made eight appearances for Blackburn since his arrival at Ewood Park and has scored once, in the 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

He joined Leeds in January 2020 from Manchester City and has four England Under-20 caps.