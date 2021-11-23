Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Bright replaces the injured Leah Williamson

Chelsea defender Millie Bright will captain England in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Bright takes the Lionesses armband against Austria and Latvia on 27 and 30 November with Steph Houghton and Leah Williamson out injured.

Williamson replaced skipper Houghton after the defender's ankle problem, but was then sidelined herself.

Houghton's injury means Arsenal's Williamson has been the only captain of manager Sarina Wiegman's tenure.

Wiegman took the England reins for their first qualifier against North Macedonia in September, a match they won 8-0.

The former Netherlands boss has overseen a further three qualifying wins that have put her side top of Group D.

The Lionesses have a further four World Cup qualifiers next year.

