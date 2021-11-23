Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid after 16 years when his contract expired in June

Champions League: Manchester City v Paris St-Germain Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Wednesday, 24 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website with build-up starting at 19:00 GMT. Text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos might make his first appearance for Paris St-Germain against Manchester City.

Ramos, 35, has not played for his new club since leaving Real Madrid in the summer.

He has been recovering from a calf injury but is in the squad that travelled to Manchester for the heavyweight Group A encounter.

City will advance to the knockout stage if they avoid defeat.

Pep Guardiola's side will also make the last 16 if Club Bruges fail to beat RB Leipzig in the other game in Group A.

'Past results will have no bearing'

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino arrives in Manchester amid widespread speculation linking him with the vacant manager's job at Manchester United.

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino inspired PSG to a 2-0 win over City at Parc des Princes in September, although the group has since turned round with City now in top spot and needing only a point from their second meeting to advance.

Pochettino also masterminded Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final win over City in 2019.

Guardiola insists his past meetings with the Argentine will have no bearing on this latest clash.

"It's completely different - different countries, players, shapes," he said.

"Even with the same manager and same team from one year it can be different - new players, many things can happen."

Team news

City will check on record signing Jack Grealish before the game.

The England midfielder missed Sunday's Premier League victory over Everton with a knock sustained on international duty but is hoping to return in time to face PSG.

Kevin de Bruyne (coronavirus) is unavailable and winger Ferran Torres (foot) may be out until the new year.

Match facts - another Messi goal against City?