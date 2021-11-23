Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Nick Powell has already missed six Stoke matches since being stretchered off with a fractured fibula against Bournemouth on 19 October

Stoke City forward Nick Powell has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing a delay to his return to action following his leg injury.

The former Crewe, Manchester United and Wigan frontman, 27, was ruled out for two months when he suffered a fractured fibula in the home loss to Bournemouth.

But, although he is making progress in his recovery, he has now been forced to isolate for 10 days.

"That will probably slow up his rehab," said Stoke manager Michael O'Neill.

Powell's setback comes on top of last week's loss of defender Harry Souttar, who was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in Australia's World Cup qualifier with Saudi Arabia.

The Potters are without suspended summer signing Sam Surridge for Wednesday's Championship trip to Bristol City, when he begins a three-match ban following his late red card in Saturday's victory over Peterborough.

But they will check on defender Josh Tymon (tight hamstring) and have fit-again midfielder Alfie Doughty available after a seven-match absence.