Bircham took over Waterford in May when they were bottom of the Premier Division

Marc Bircham has said he found out that he had been sacked as Waterford manager on Twitter - three days before their promotion/relegation play-off.

Bircham posted on social media early on Tuesday morning that he had been given a week-long suspension by the League of Ireland side following a text exchange with club owner Richard Forrest.

An hour later, however, Waterford issued a statement saying they had terminated Bircham's contract and would not be making any further comment.

It was later in the day that the story took a further twist, with local radio station WLR saying that Bircham told them that the Premier Division club's statement was the first he had been informed of the sacking.

Bircham, who played and coached at both QPR and Millwall, went on to claim that he has been forbidden from contacting his players by the club's owner.

That then prompted a further statement from Waterford, this time a personal one from Forrest, in which he said he was "extremely disappointed to have had to make this tough decision we did today especially given the huge match we have facing us on Friday".

It continued: "I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long-term best interests of the club. I would have only made this decision when left with no other option and I take no personal satisfaction from it."

The unusual series of events comes ahead of The Blues taking on First Division side UCD at Richmond Park on Friday for a place in the Premier Division next season.

Bircham became Waterford's fifth manager in a year in May, taking over with the side bottom of the 10-team Premier Division. Results improved and they finished 27 points ahead of bottom side Longford, narrowly missing out on outright survival.

The story has gained a lot of traction on social media, with the latest statement from Forrest leading to supporters of the club claiming that it provides more questions than answers.

In his initial social media statement, posted on Twitter at 07:53 BST on Tuesday, Bircham said: "After a brief text conversation with the owner last night, and a difference of opinion on a couple of matters, I have surprisingly been given a one-week suspension, meaning I will no longer be able to manage the team Friday night in the big play-off.

"Anyone that knows me, knows I'm a man of principles and will stick to them. That leaves me to say I have the utmost confidence in the players and staff to finish off this amazing journey with the win they so richly deserve after the mammoth effort and professionalism they have applied.

"Lastly to the fans for the massive part they have played in the team's turnaround, please don't underestimate the role you have played. Let's finish off the great escape. Come on the Blues."