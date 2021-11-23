Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have contacted former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde about the role of interim manager.

Valverde, 57, is one of a handful of potential candidates to take charge until the end of the season before United hire a permanent manager.

United are focusing on an interim boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They feel recruiting Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino immediately may not be as straightforward as has been reported.

Pochettino said on Tuesday he was "so happy" at PSG and that he will not be distracted by links to the United job.

Valverde fits the template of an experienced manager who may not expect to get the United job on a full-time basis.

His last managerial role was at Barcelona, where he was sacked in January 2020 despite guiding the club to successive La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey in 2018.

He also won the Greek title on three occasions with Olympiakos and had successful spells in charge of Espanyol, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao, where he was manager for more than 300 games across two spells.

Valverde has had no direct involvement in the English game but does speak the language.

United feel an experienced interim manager, likely working alongside current coaches including Michael Carrick, who took charge for Tuesday's Champions League win over Villarreal, will bring stability and the space to have a comprehensive look at the managerial situation.