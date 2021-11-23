Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Paramedics and both teams' medical staff were called on quickly to treat John Fleck after he collapsed

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is conscious in hospital after collapsing during their win at Reading.

Fleck was taken off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch early in the second half.

The Scotland international, 30, went down unchallenged before team-mates quickly waved medics on.

"Fleck is conscious, in the hospital, he's in good health. He will be OK," Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic told BBC Radio Sheffield.

The match was stopped for more than 10 minutes before Fleck was taken by ambulance to the nearby Royal Berkshire Hospital.

"I didn't see exactly what happened," Jokanovic added. "One moment he fell down. It was a really complicated situation.

"He is conscious in hospital and he asked for the result. We hope everything will be OK with him.

"It's not easy for the players to focus on the moment after. Fortunately, the team is fighting well and we weren't scared of our weaknesses. We were fighting for the three points."

Fleck needed treatment not long after Jayden Bogle scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.

Team-mate Enda Stevens was first to run to Fleck and get the attention of referee Andy Davies to stop play immediately and allow both teams' medics and the stadium's on-duty paramedics onto the pitch.

The club confirmed after the game that Fleck received "urgent medical care" on the pitch before being taken to a waiting ambulance. At one stage he stood up wearing an oxygen mask and both sets of supporters applauded before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and was conscious as he left the stadium.

The Blades hung on for their first win in five games after 13 minutes were added on at the end of the second half.

"It's horrible whenever something like that happens on the pitch," goalscorer Bogle told BBC Radio Sheffield. "The main thing tonight is that he's OK and that he's stable.

"It happens so quickly. You don't expect it, you expect to play a normal football match. You don't really think about those things going into games."