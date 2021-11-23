O'Connor has had spells at Linfield, Waterford, Ross County and Shelbourne

Glentoran have signed former Linfield striker Michael O'Connor, who will be available to play for the club from January.

The 23-year-old left newly-promoted Shelbourne earlier this month after former Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff took over.

O'Connor moved to Shels in December after a short spell at Notts County, who he had joined from Waterford.

He joined Linfield in 2018 before leaving for Waterford in 2020.

The former Dundalk Academy graduate will link up with brother Ciaran at the Oval.

"I'm delighted to have got Michael signed and I know he will increase our attacking options for the second half of the season," said Glens boss Mick McDermott.

"It's well known that we tried to sign him when he left Linfield and following that, so its great to finally get him. Michael is well known to most of our players, and he knows the league as he's been to quite a few of our matches this season, along with Ciaran.

"I've said all along that when good players become available, we'll be in for them. That will continue to be the case."

