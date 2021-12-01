Aberdeen v Livingston

Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-ThomasAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number11Player nameHedgesAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
8.27
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number4Player nameParkesAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.88
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lewis
- 16Ojo
- 2McCrorie
- 27Bates
- 17Hayes
- 19Ferguson
- 8Brown
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 11Hedges
- 9Ramírez
- 7Watkins
Substitutes
- 10McGinn
- 18McLennan
- 20Jenks
- 21Gurr
- 23Samuels
- 24Campbell
- 25Woods
Livingston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 4Parkes
- 6Obileye
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 3Longridge
- 14Bailey
- 17Forrest
- 9Anderson
Substitutes
- 10Sibbald
- 15Panayiotou
- 21McMillan
- 22Shinnie
- 23Hamilton
- 29Penrice
- 36Maley
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Ramírez following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Odin Bailey (Livingston).
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Post update
Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Odin Bailey (Livingston).
Post update
Offside, Aberdeen. Lewis Ferguson tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Stryjek.
Post update
David Bates (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odin Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).
Post update
Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.