Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1LivingstonLivingston0

Aberdeen v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    8.18

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.83

  4. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    8.18

  5. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    7.70

  6. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    8.33

  7. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    8.00

  8. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    7.17

  9. Squad number11Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    8.42

  10. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    8.43

  11. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    8.27

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.96

  4. Squad number4Player nameParkes
    Average rating

    7.05

  5. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.88

  6. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.11

  7. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    6.30

  8. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    7.26

  9. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.04

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.59

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.88

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lewis
  • 16Ojo
  • 2McCrorie
  • 27Bates
  • 17Hayes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 8Brown
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 11Hedges
  • 9Ramírez
  • 7Watkins

Substitutes

  • 10McGinn
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 21Gurr
  • 23Samuels
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods

Livingston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 4Parkes
  • 6Obileye
  • 18Holt
  • 33Omeonga
  • 3Longridge
  • 14Bailey
  • 17Forrest
  • 9Anderson

Substitutes

  • 10Sibbald
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Hamilton
  • 29Penrice
  • 36Maley
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Ramírez following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

  5. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Odin Bailey (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Odin Bailey (Livingston).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Lewis Ferguson tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Stryjek.

  15. Post update

    David Bates (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odin Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).

  20. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers15104132141834
2Celtic1492332102229
3Hearts1576225141127
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell167362024-424
6Hibernian145451717019
7Aberdeen165381721-418
8St Mirren163851624-817
9St Johnstone15366914-515
10Dundee153571427-1314
11Livingston153481221-913
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport