Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Dundee v St Johnstone

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.53

  3. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    7.69

  4. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    7.82

  5. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    8.00

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    8.85

  7. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    8.50

  8. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    8.75

  9. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    8.21

  10. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    8.33

  11. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    7.38

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.31

  2. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    5.78

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.56

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    5.78

  6. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    6.20

  7. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    5.20

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.58

  9. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number17Player nameVertainen
    Average rating

    6.44

  11. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.89

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 4Fontaine
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 18McMullan
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 17McCowan
  • 10McGowan
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 16Elliott
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 29Griffiths
  • 35Cummings
  • 48Lamb

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 19Rooney
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 21Crawford
  • 18MacPherson
  • 8Davidson
  • 24Booth
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 17Vertainen
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Devine
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 12Parish
  • 25Ambrose
  • 26Craig
  • 27Solomon-Otabor
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Adam following a fast break.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

  7. Post update

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

  14. Post update

    Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McGowan with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Zander Clark.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers15104132141834
2Celtic1492332102229
3Hearts1576225141127
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell167362024-424
6Hibernian145451717019
7St Mirren163851624-817
8Aberdeen164481621-516
9St Johnstone15366914-515
10Livingston153571220-814
11Dundee153571427-1314
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

