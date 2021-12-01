Dundee v St Johnstone

Hand ball by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
8.85
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
7.38
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number17Player nameVertainenAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.89
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 4Fontaine
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 24Anderson
- 26Adam
- 17McCowan
- 10McGowan
- 9Mullen
Substitutes
- 16Elliott
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 29Griffiths
- 35Cummings
- 48Lamb
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Clark
- 19Rooney
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 21Crawford
- 18MacPherson
- 8Davidson
- 24Booth
- 11O'Halloran
- 17Vertainen
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 3Devine
- 5Dendoncker
- 12Parish
- 25Ambrose
- 26Craig
- 27Solomon-Otabor
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Adam following a fast break.
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).
Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.
Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).
Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McGowan with a cross.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Zander Clark.