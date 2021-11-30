Watford v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has said his side must "swallow" their draw with Manchester United on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

In-form Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis is a doubt after he was substituted with an ankle injury in the defeat at Leicester City.

Ismaila Sarr could miss a month because of a knee issue but Adam Masina should be available and Juraj Kucka will be assessed.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss a second match due to the knee injury sustained against Juventus.

Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner all face fitness tests.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea did not get the result they wanted against Manchester United on Sunday, but their performance was really good.

I'd imagine we will see more of Blues striker Romelu Lukaku here after he came off the bench late on against United, and that is not good news for Watford.

Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri lost out to one of his former clubs, Leicester, on Saturday, and I don't think he will have much joy against Chelsea either.

Prediction: 0-3

Lawro's full predictions v CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost seven of the past eight Premier League meetings. There have been 33 goals scored during that run at an average of 4.1 per game.

The Hornets have won only one of their past 18 matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D3, L14).

Chelsea could earn three successive league victories at Vicarage Road for the first time.

Watford

Watford have lost four of their six Premier League matches under Claudio Ranieri. Xisco Munoz was sacked after four defeats in their opening seven league fixtures.

They have extended their club top-flight record run to 23 games without a clean sheet. The Hornets have conceded 45 goals since a 3-0 win over Liverpool in February 2020.

Claudio Ranieri could become the first former Chelsea manager to beat them with two different clubs in the Premier League, after triumphing with Leicester City in 2015.

Emmanuel Dennis has emulated Eric Cantona, Jurgen Klinsmann, Arjen Robben, Andrey Arshavin and Bruno Fernandes by becoming just the sixth player to reach five goals and five assists in 12 or fewer Premier League appearances.

Dennis has scored three and set up four of Watford's last nine league goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost just one of their 13 Premier League fixtures this season, conceding a league-low five goals.

The Blues have won their past four Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Chelsea have lost two of their 21 away games in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Since Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager on 27 January, the Blues have kept 19 league clean sheets - more than any other club in the top five European leagues.

Romelu Lukaku can become the first player to score a Premier League goal at Vicarage Road for three different clubs. He has already scored there for Everton and Manchester United.

Timo Werner is one short of 100 career league goals.

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Chelsea XI Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team