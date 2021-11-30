Southampton v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Stephens has been out since September with a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are boosted by the return of both Jack Stephens and Ibrahima Diallo from injury.

Mohamed Elyounoussi may be involved after missing the Liverpool game as his partner was due to give birth, but Stuart Armstrong remains out.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is back in training after a calf injury but won't be risked on Wednesday.

Ricardo Pereira is still unavailable, along with long-term absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl got it wrong with his team selection against Liverpool and he might decide to be less attack-minded against Leicester, who seem to have got their spark back.

The Foxes have been up and down all season but James Maddison is playing well at the moment and Jamie Vardy is back among the goals too, so I fancy them to get another win here.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won three of their past four away matches against Southampton, scoring 16 goals in total.

The Saints have had a player sent off in each of their last three home league games against Leicester.

Southampton

Saints have lost 20 Premier League matches in 2021, more than any other team and their most in a calendar year since 1996.

There have been only nine goals scored in Southampton's six home league fixtures so far this season - the fewest of any team in the division.

Their tally of 11 Premier League goals this season is the second lowest in the division behind Norwich.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have only scored more than one goal in a game twice this season, drawing 2-2 against both Newcastle and Burnley.

Southampton have lost six of their seven matches in 2021 that were played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten in their past three away matches in the Premier League (W1, D2).

They could equal Blackburn's record from 2011-12 of both scoring and conceding in 14 consecutive away league games.

Brendan Rodgers' side have kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 league fixtures.

Jamie Vardy needs one goal to eclipse Ian Wright's record of scoring 93 times in the Premier League from the age of 30.

Ayoze Perez has seven Premier League goals against Southampton, which includes two hat-tricks.

