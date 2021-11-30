Aston Villa v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Grealish could be involved against his boyhood club Aston Villa, who he left in a £100m deal in the summer

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa forward Danny Ings is unavailable on Wednesday because of a niggling injury.

He joins Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet on the sidelines, while Tyrone Mings and John McGinn are a booking away from triggering an automatic one-match ban.

Manchester City will assess the fitness of creative players Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Grealish and Foden have returned to training but De Bruyne is still feeling the after-effects of Covid-19.

Aymeric Laporte is suspended so John Stones is likely to start.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With two wins from two games it is so far, so good for Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss - but this is by far his toughest test yet.

Manchester City go to Villa Park after a very good week that has seen them beat Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham - and all without Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden or Jack Grealish, who have all been ill or injured.

De Bruyne is probably still out, Grealish might miss his return to Villa Park and Foden remains doubtful and I just wonder if that gives Villa a sniff of a shock result.

If Grealish and Foden are back, I'd be more confident of a City victory. Without them, Villa might nick something, especially because their tails are up at the moment.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the past seven meetings in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and conceding only three.

A 0-0 league draw at Villa Park in November 2015 is the only time City have failed to win in 11 meetings since a 3-2 top-flight away defeat in 2013.

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard could become the first manager to win his opening three top-flight games in charge of Aston Villa.

No Villa manager has remained unbeaten in his first three top-flight fixtures since Alex McLeish started with two wins and five draws in 2011.

Villa can win three consecutive league matches for the first time since they began last season with four straight victories.

They are vying to beat the reigning league champions in consecutive seasons at Villa Park for the first time since 1975-76 and 1976-77.

The West Midlands side have scored 14 of their 18 Premier League goals this season in the second half, including six from the 82nd minute onwards.

John McGinn has already equalled his final goal tally of three in each of his two previous Premier League seasons.

Manchester City

Manchester City are on a five-match winning streak in all competitions.

They need one win to equal their top-flight club record of 30 in a calendar year, set in both 2017 and 2019.

City have lost 26% of their Premier League games in December - eight of 31 - under Pep Guardiola. It's their worst record in any month of a standard season.

However, they're on a run of 15 successive league victories in matches played on a Wednesday since a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Boxing Day 2018.

Raheem Sterling is two goals short of becoming the 32nd player to score 100 Premier League goals.

Jack Grealish scored 32 goals and provided 43 assists in 213 appearances for Aston Villa.

