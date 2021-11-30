Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will miss his first Premier League game of the season because of suspension

TEAM NEWS

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves must serve a one-match ban for accumulating five Premier League yellow cards.

Daniel Podence remains unavailable following a positive test for Covid-19.

Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended as a result of reaching five bookings this season.

Midfielder Dale Stephens was back in the matchday squad for the abandoned game against Tottenham on Sunday but Ashley Barnes is out with a thigh injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are still in decent form but Burnley are on a four-game unbeaten run and had the weekend off because of the snow.

This feels like it will be a close game, and there won't be many goals in it.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley did the double over Wolves last season and can register three successive league wins against them for the first time since a run of four between 1912 and 1931.

The Clarets' 4-0 triumph at Molineux in April is their biggest Premier League away victory.

Wolves' solitary win in the past 10 league meetings was by 1-0 at home in September 2018 (D4, L5).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves can win at least half of their opening 14 games of a top-flight campaign for the first time in 42 years.

A fourth successive top-flight home victory would be their best run since April 1975.

They have taken 20 points from their past 10 fixtures (W6, D2, L2).

Wolves can keep three successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from March to June 2020.

Burnley

Burnley are unbeaten in four league games and have only lost once in seven, though their only victory came against Brentford on 30 October.

They are winless in seven Premier League away matches since beating Fulham in May (D3, L4).

Chris Wood has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in last season's 4-0 away win.

Maxwel Cornet has scored five goals in six Premier League starts.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Burnley XI Choose your Burnley formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team