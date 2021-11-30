Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

TEAM NEWS
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves must serve a one-match ban for accumulating five Premier League yellow cards.
Daniel Podence remains unavailable following a positive test for Covid-19.
Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended as a result of reaching five bookings this season.
Midfielder Dale Stephens was back in the matchday squad for the abandoned game against Tottenham on Sunday but Ashley Barnes is out with a thigh injury.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Wolves are still in decent form but Burnley are on a four-game unbeaten run and had the weekend off because of the snow.
This feels like it will be a close game, and there won't be many goals in it.
Prediction: 1-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley did the double over Wolves last season and can register three successive league wins against them for the first time since a run of four between 1912 and 1931.
- The Clarets' 4-0 triumph at Molineux in April is their biggest Premier League away victory.
- Wolves' solitary win in the past 10 league meetings was by 1-0 at home in September 2018 (D4, L5).
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves can win at least half of their opening 14 games of a top-flight campaign for the first time in 42 years.
- A fourth successive top-flight home victory would be their best run since April 1975.
- They have taken 20 points from their past 10 fixtures (W6, D2, L2).
- Wolves can keep three successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from March to June 2020.
Burnley
- Burnley are unbeaten in four league games and have only lost once in seven, though their only victory came against Brentford on 30 October.
- They are winless in seven Premier League away matches since beating Fulham in May (D3, L4).
- Chris Wood has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in last season's 4-0 away win.
- Maxwel Cornet has scored five goals in six Premier League starts.
