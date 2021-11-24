Keith Curle has won nine of his 40 games in charge of Oldham Athletic

Oldham Athletic boss Keith Curle says he is not "shying away" from the position the club are in after Tuesday's defeat by Northampton Town.

The Latics have now lost 11 times this season, more than any other League Two team, and are 22nd in the table.

A tumultuous season off the pitch has also seen fans protest several times against the club's ownership.

"I know where I am and I know where the football club are, I don't shy away from it," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

Asked whether he had support from the club, as well as from sporting director Mohamed Lemsagam, Curle added: "The support that I need comes on the pitch.

"The second half performance, we need more of that. That's what gives us a chance and the opportunity to get the football club out of trouble and on the path to where we need to be."

Curle, who returned to Sixfields for the first time since he was sacked by Northampton in February, took more than an hour to speak to the media following the defeat.

"I've got a bad habit of telling players the truth and when I say a bad habit, some players don't like it but those players will go on a journey and I sincerely wish them well," Curle added.

"I have been demanding more and when somebody doesn't deliver what I believe that they're capable of then I tell them. I tell them in a way that sinks in. There's an easy way of telling them, and using a lot of expletives, but the modern day players don't respond to that."