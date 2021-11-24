Tottenham: Cristian Romero hamstring injury 'a bit serious'
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero's hamstring injury is "a bit serious", says manager Antonio Conte.
The 23-year-old damaged his left hamstring during Argentina's 0-0 draw with Brazil on 16 November and missed Spurs' 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday.
"I don't know how long he will need to recover. He needs another scan," said Conte.
Romero, a £42.5m summer signing from Atalanta, has played 13 games for Spurs in all competitions this season.
They travel to Slovenian side NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
