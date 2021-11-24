Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Cristian Romero has won 10 caps for Argentina

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero's hamstring injury is "a bit serious", says manager Antonio Conte.

The 23-year-old damaged his left hamstring during Argentina's 0-0 draw with Brazil on 16 November and missed Spurs' 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday.

"I don't know how long he will need to recover. He needs another scan," said Conte.

Romero, a £42.5m summer signing from Atalanta, has played 13 games for Spurs in all competitions this season.

They travel to Slovenian side NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.