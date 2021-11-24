Last updated on .From the section Football

Declan Rice plays in midfield for England and West Ham

It's a night that will go down in Twitter folklore - England midfielder Declan Rice rapping his own version of a Vanilla Ice hit to thousands of people online.

This week 18-year-old Jacob McLaughlin from Manchester has been hosting a karaoke party for celebrities and members of the public called Sing Your Dialect on Twitter's new feature, Twitter Spaces - it's basically like one big group call.

McLaughlin held an incredibly popular event on Monday with more than 150,000 people tuning in, with performances from Lethal Bizzle, amongst others.

Attendees at Sing Your Dialect have included the likes of KSI, Stacey Solomon and Aaron Ramsdale, as well as League One club Shrewsbury Town, who sung Abba.

West Ham star Rice had asked to perform and true to his word, he gave the world a re-versioned rendition of Vanilla Ice's 1990 hit 'Ice Ice Baby' on Tuesday night.

Take a listen.

Organiser Jacob could not believe what was going on when 22-year-old Rice popped up.

Nor could anyone else who tuned in.

It really happened, didn't it?

The unanimous consensus, however, was that Rice absolutely smashed it.

Contender for number one?

Rice has been in fine form this season with West Ham pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League, and he was one of England's stars of the delayed Euro 2020.

With this latest karaoke, he's cemented his position as a national treasure by the age of 22.