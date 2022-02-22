Liverpool v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side can move within three points of league leaders Manchester City if they win this match

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are unavailable because of respective muscle and ankle injuries.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted they may not be fit to return for Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea.

Leeds defender Robin Koch will be absent due to the cut and blow to the head that forced him off against Manchester United.

They will again be without the injured quartet of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are winless in 11 matches against Liverpool in all competitions since a 2-1 league victory at Anfield in April 2001 (D3, L8).

Liverpool have won their three most recent Premier League home games against Leeds, scoring 10 goals in total.

The Reds have scored in each of the past 16 meetings in all competitions since a goalless top-flight draw at Elland Road in April 1999.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won eight consecutive matches in all competitions, including each of their last five in the Premier League.

They are unbeaten in 16 Premier League home games since March, winning the last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 20-2.

The Reds have the best defensive home record in the division, conceding seven goals this season.

Mohamed Salah has recorded 17 goals and nine assists in the Premier League in 2021-22. He has twice reached double figures for both - in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Virgil van Dijk could equal Lee Sharpe's Premier League record of 59 home games played without ever losing.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost six of their past nine Premier League fixtures, earning just seven points during that period.

They could concede at least three goals in four successive league games for the first time since March 1960.

The 50 top-flight goals they have let in this season is only four fewer than in the entirety of 2020-21.

Leeds have won only one of their 12 league matches this season against a current top-half team, beating West Ham last month (D2, L9).

