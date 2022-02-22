Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool19:45LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side can move within three points of league leaders Manchester City if they win this match

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are unavailable because of respective muscle and ankle injuries.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted they may not be fit to return for Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea.

Leeds defender Robin Koch will be absent due to the cut and blow to the head that forced him off against Manchester United.

They will again be without the injured quartet of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds are winless in 11 matches against Liverpool in all competitions since a 2-1 league victory at Anfield in April 2001 (D3, L8).
  • Liverpool have won their three most recent Premier League home games against Leeds, scoring 10 goals in total.
  • The Reds have scored in each of the past 16 meetings in all competitions since a goalless top-flight draw at Elland Road in April 1999.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have won eight consecutive matches in all competitions, including each of their last five in the Premier League.
  • They are unbeaten in 16 Premier League home games since March, winning the last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 20-2.
  • The Reds have the best defensive home record in the division, conceding seven goals this season.
  • Mohamed Salah has recorded 17 goals and nine assists in the Premier League in 2021-22. He has twice reached double figures for both - in 2017-18 and 2019-20.
  • Virgil van Dijk could equal Lee Sharpe's Premier League record of 59 home games played without ever losing.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have lost six of their past nine Premier League fixtures, earning just seven points during that period.
  • They could concede at least three goals in four successive league games for the first time since March 1960.
  • The 50 top-flight goals they have let in this season is only four fewer than in the entirety of 2020-21.
  • Leeds have won only one of their 12 league matches this season against a current top-half team, beating West Ham last month (D2, L9).

My Liverpool XI

Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Leeds United XI

Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26203363174663
2Liverpool25176264204457
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd26137644341046
5West Ham26126845341142
6Arsenal23133736261042
7Wolves2412482318540
8Tottenham2312383131039
9Brighton2571262528-333
10Southampton2571173237-532
11Leicester2376103743-627
12Aston Villa2483133137-627
13Crystal Palace2551193236-426
14Brentford2666142742-1524
15Leeds2458112950-2123
16Everton2364132840-1222
17Newcastle24410102645-1922
18Watford2453162443-1918
19Burnley2221192029-917
20Norwich2545161553-3817
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport