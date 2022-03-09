Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford

TEAM NEWS
Ki-Jana Hoever has been ruled out with the hamstring injury that prompted his first-half substitution against Crystal Palace.
With Nelson Semedo unavailable with a similar issue, Jonny Otto could make his first start for a year.
Watford remain without Ismaila Sarr but team-mate Joshua King will be assessed. Both missed the game against Arsenal on Sunday because of hamstring injuries.
William Troost-Ekong is available after overcoming a muscle strain.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves won 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September and are aiming for a first Premier League double over Watford.
- Watford have won just three of their 20 away league games against Wolves (D11, L6).
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves have suffered three successive league defeats for the first time since a similar run at the beginning of the season - which they ended with a 2-0 win at Watford.
- Wolves' 12 Premier League wins this season already equals their final tally for 2020-21.
- They have failed to score in eight home league matches this campaign, more often than any other side in the division.
- There have been 22 league goals scored at Molineux this season, four fewer than any other stadium
- Wolves are the only team not to have conceded more than two goals in a Premier League fixture this season.
Watford
- Watford's solitary victory in 16 competitive matches came in the Premier League away to Aston Villa last month (D3, L12).
- The Hornets have earned five points from their seven league games under Roy Hodgson.
- They can equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive away clean sheets, set from January to March 1986.
- Watford have kept three clean sheets in their four Premier League away fixtures under Hodgson, as many clean sheets as in their previous 38 top-flight away games.
- They are winless in all 11 league matches without Ismaila Sarr this season, losing nine of them.
