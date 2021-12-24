Manchester City v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says players could go on strike to force the various authorities to listen to their concerns over the hectic fixture list

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have reported no positive coronavirus tests, although Kyle Walker continues to recover from illness and is set to again miss out.

Liam Delap, Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres are the club's only confirmed absentees.

Leicester will assess Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu, who both sustained injuries during the midweek EFL Cup exit against Liverpool.

Fellow defenders Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans are also fitness doubts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester put out a strong team at Anfield in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but ended up going out, which kind of sums up the way their season has gone so far. Things are just not happening for them.

In contrast, Manchester City have won eight league games in a row and have found their rhythm, no matter who Pep Guardiola picks. Leicester have done quite well against them in the past, but not this time.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won eight of their past 10 Premier League games against Leicester.

Leicester City won 5-2 in last season's corresponding fixture, with Jamie Vardy scoring a hat-trick. They have never beaten Manchester City away from home in consecutive league seasons.

Manchester City

Manchester City's run of eight Premier League wins is the longest current streak of any team. They have scored 24 goals and conceded just three during this period.

They are top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day for the third time, after 2011-12 and 2017-18. They went on to win the title in both of those seasons.

The Blues are the first top-flight club to win 34 league games in a calendar year.

They have scored a club record 106 top-flight goals in 2021.

City are unbeaten in eight home league games on Boxing Day, winning each of the last six in a row. Their last such defeat came in 1996-97 against Port Vale in the second tier.

Riyad Mahrez has been on the losing side on all five of his Premier League appearances on Boxing Day - the worst record in the competition's history.

Raheem Sterling can score in four successive Premier League matches for the first time since September 2017.

Leicester City

Leicester have already equalled last season's final tally of three league away defeats.

They have lost all four Premier League games this season against teams in the top five by an aggregate score of 10-1.

They have scored and conceded in their last 15 Premier League away matches, the longest such run of any top-flight team since Burnley did so in 16 matches between April 1961 to March 1962.

Their only win in their past 11 Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day came against Manchester City in 2018-19.

Jamie Vardy has never scored in six Premier League appearances on Boxing Day.

However, Vardy has eight Premier League goals versus Manchester City, including two hat-tricks.

James Maddison has been directly involved in six goals in his last four Premier League games (three goals, three assists), the same tally as in his previous 26 appearances.

Brendan Rodgers can become the second manager to win a top-flight away match versus a Pep Guardiola team in consecutive seasons, emulating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

