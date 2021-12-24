West Ham United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Stuart Armstrong is back in training after a calf injury and could return on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is hoping for the all-clear to return.

Vladimir Coufal is available after serving a one-match ban, while Aaron Cresswell could be fit.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong might feature for the first time since the start of November after recovering from a calf injury.

Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Fraser Forster have all overcome injury problems.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have hit a bit of a sticky patch and it's no surprise it has coincided with them suffering a few injuries to key players at a time they have had a lot of games.

It will help the Hammers if Michail Antonio is back to lead the line after a period isolating with Covid, but I can see their bad run continuing.

Southampton are a difficult team to predict and they haven't won for a while either - but if West Ham don't play well again and this gets scrappy, then I can see Saints nicking it.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in the past eight Premier League meetings (W6, D2).

The Hammers have won 19 Premier League matches against Southampton, more than against any other side.

West Ham United

West Ham have won just one of their past six Premier League fixtures.

They could go three consecutive league matches without scoring for the first time since June 2020.

West Ham's tally of 21 top-flight wins in 2021 is their highest in a calendar year since 1986.

They have won just one of their last seven league games on Boxing Day (D3, L3).

Manager David Moyes has only lost two of his 17 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W7, D8).

Southampton

Southampton have gone six league matches without a win (D3, L3).

They have conceded 75 Premier League goals in 2021, four shy of the record for a calendar year held by Ipswich Town in 1994 and Newcastle United this year.

Saints have been ahead in 10 of their 17 league games this season but have dropped 16 points from a winning position.

All three of Southampton's Premier League wins this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Their past eight Premier League goals have come in the first half.

Southampton have lost only one of their last nine Boxing Day league matches (W6, D2).

Valentino Livramento could become the first teenager to start each of his club's opening 18 Premier League fixtures of a season since Micah Richards for Manchester City in 2006-07.

