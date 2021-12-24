Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is set to be out until at least the middle of January with a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk will miss the trip to Brentford and could be out until late January with a knee injury.

Yves Bissouma is suspended but Shane Duffy is available after a ban, while Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay all return and Adam Webster might be fit too.

Brentford have reported no fresh injury concerns.

Ivan Toney could start, having made his return from Covid-19 as a substitute against Chelsea on Wednesday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is 11 games since Brighton last won in the league, more than three months ago.

The Seagulls have obviously slipped down the table but I don't think they are doing too much wrong. They are 13th, which is probably around about where you'd expect them to be. It is just that they started the campaign so well, which raised expectations with their fans.

Brentford are mid-table too, so both teams are finding out that the Premier League season is a slog - no matter how well you start.

Both teams will be fine when it comes to staying out of trouble, but I'm going with a Brighton win this time. It has to happen sooner or later.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v 1980s pop legends Tears for Fears

Their most recent Boxing Day victory came against QPR at Withdean Stadium in the Championship in 2005

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton won the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of a 90th-minute goal by Leandro Trossard. It was the first top-flight meeting between the teams.

Brentford have won on two of their three most recent league visits.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are on a club top-flight record run of 11 games without a win, drawing eight, losing three and only scoring seven goals.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League matches against promoted sides, conceding four goals.

Neal Maupay needs two goals to move alongside Glenn Murray as Brighton's 26-goal leading Premier League scorer.

Graham Potter has won all four competitive matches as a manager against opposite number Thomas Frank.

Brentford

Brentford have lost just one of their past five league fixtures, winning two and drawing two.

They could earn consecutive Premier League victories for the first time.

Brentford have only lost one of their last 12 Boxing Day league games, winning seven and drawing four.

The Bees are unbeaten in the top flight on Boxing Day, winning two of their three fixtures and drawing the other.

They have only earned two points from four Premier League away matches, conceding 10 goals.

My Brighton XI Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team