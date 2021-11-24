Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Frank Burrows made over 350 appearances for Swindon between 1968 and 1976

Former Cardiff City, Swansea City and Portsmouth manager Frank Burrows has died at the age of 77.

Burrows was a member of the Swindon Town side which beat Arsenal 3-1 to win the League Cup final at Wembley in 1969.

He had started his career with Raith Rovers in his native Scotland before joining Scunthorpe United in 1965.

As manager he had two separate spells in charge of both Portsmouth and Cardiff and also managed Swansea.

Burrows steered Portsmouth to promotion from the old Fourth Division in 1979-80, and repeated that feat at Cardiff in 1987-88.

During his four years at Swansea he led them to victory in the 1991 Welsh Cup final and 1994 Football League Trophy final.

He returned for a second spell at Cardiff in 1998 and guided the Bluebirds to promotion to the old Division Two in 1998-99.

Burrows, who was part of Harry Redknapp's coaching team at West Ham, also had spells in caretaker charge of West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

He celebrated two promotions to the Premier League as assistant to Gary Megson at West Brom and also had spells on the coaching staff at Sunderland and Leicester City.