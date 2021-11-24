Viv Solomon-Otabor: St Johnstone sign winger on short-term deal
Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone
Winger Viv Solomon-Otabor has joined St Johnstone on a short-term contract.
The former Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic player will be with the Perth club until January.
Englishman Solomon-Otabor, 25, has made 166 senior club appearances, scoring 12 goals.
Manager Callum Davidson has moved to strengthen his squad amid a growing list of injuries to attacking players Stevie May, Glenn Middleton and David Wotherspoon.