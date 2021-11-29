Scottish Gossip: Kent, Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs
Aston Villa are favourites to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the January transfer window. (Sun)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes it will take time for his side to tighten up defensively. (Record)
Van Bronckhorst urged his Rangers players "to be more secure in our passing" at half-time of Sunday's win against Livingston before the side scored a clinching goal for a 3-1 victory. (Sun)
Rangers' new assistant manager Dave Vos took in Sunday's match from the stands. (Herald - subscription required)
"I had to hold him back," says Jack Fitzwater of Livingston team-mate and goalkeeper Max Stryjek after snowballs were thrown on to the pitch by spectators at the start of the second half against Rangers. (Record)
Celtic fans opposed to the appointment of former police commander Bernard Higgins to the club's staff staged a sit in protest following Sunday's win over Aberdeen. (Sun)
Manager Ange Postecoglou dismisses the notion Celtic were lucky to defeat Aberdeen following Callum McGregor's ricocheted winning goal. (Record)
Postecoglou says Celtic showed against the Dons they can negotiate a tough festive fixture schedule. (Herald - subscription required)
Stephen Glass says his Aberdeen team will be "fine" if they play like they did at Celtic Park, despite slumping to an eighth league defeat of the season. (Press & Journal - subscription required)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is hoping for a purple patch after scoring his first goal in five games with the equaliser in the 2-1 win against St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening Express)
Jamie McCart urges St Johnstone to win their next two games against Dundee and Ross County to pull away from the Premiership's danger zone. (Courier - subscription required)
Dundee are monitoring Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly. (Express)
Danny Mullen believes he is the best striker at Dundee after scoring in the weekend win against Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly says the players and not manager Graham Alexander were to blame for Saturday's 3-0 loss at Dens Park. (Express)