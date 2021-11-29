Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aston Villa are favourites to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes it will take time for his side to tighten up defensively. (Record) external-link

Van Bronckhorst urged his Rangers players "to be more secure in our passing" at half-time of Sunday's win against Livingston before the side scored a clinching goal for a 3-1 victory. (Sun) external-link

Rangers' new assistant manager Dave Vos took in Sunday's match from the stands. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

"I had to hold him back," says Jack Fitzwater of Livingston team-mate and goalkeeper Max Stryjek after snowballs were thrown on to the pitch by spectators at the start of the second half against Rangers. (Record) external-link

Celtic fans opposed to the appointment of former police commander Bernard Higgins to the club's staff staged a sit in protest following Sunday's win over Aberdeen. (Sun) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou dismisses the notion Celtic were lucky to defeat Aberdeen following Callum McGregor's ricocheted winning goal. (Record) external-link

Postecoglou says Celtic showed against the Dons they can negotiate a tough festive fixture schedule. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Stephen Glass says his Aberdeen team will be "fine" if they play like they did at Celtic Park, despite slumping to an eighth league defeat of the season. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is hoping for a purple patch after scoring his first goal in five games with the equaliser in the 2-1 win against St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening Express) external-link

Jamie McCart urges St Johnstone to win their next two games against Dundee and Ross County to pull away from the Premiership's danger zone. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Dundee are monitoring Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly. (Express) external-link

Danny Mullen believes he is the best striker at Dundee after scoring in the weekend win against Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link