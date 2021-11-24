Atlético Madrid v AC Milan

Atl MadridAtlético Madrid20:00AC MilanAC Milan
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|7
|8
|9
|2
|PSG
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|8
|3
|Club Bruges
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|4
|4
|RB Leipzig
|4
|0
|1
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|5
|8
|12
|2
|FC Porto
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|3
|Atl Madrid
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|4
|AC Milan
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|5
|4
|0
|1
|14
|3
|11
|12
|2
|B Dortmund
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|3
|Sporting
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|2
|6
|4
|Besiktas
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Inter Milan
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|5
|5
|0
|0
|19
|3
|16
|15
|2
|Barcelona
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|7
|3
|Benfica
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|4
|Dynamo Kyiv
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|9
|-8
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Villarreal
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|7
|3
|Atalanta
|5
|1
|3
|1
|10
|10
|0
|6
|4
|Young Boys
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|4