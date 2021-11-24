|Europa League: Rapid Vienna v West Ham United
|Venue: Allianz Stadion Date: Thursday, 25 November Time: 17:45 GMT
|Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Leading scorer Michail Antonio and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will not be involved in West Ham's Europa League group game away to Rapid Vienna.
The Hammers have qualified for the knockout stage and will seal top spot in Group H with a win in Austria.
It is the first of three games in less than a week, with West Ham at Manchester City on Sunday before hosting Brighton next Wednesday.
"We're having to think ahead," said boss David Moyes on Wednesday.
Thursday's match is being played behind closed doors as Austria has returned to a full national lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections.
"I think it's something we hoped we'd never see again and that supporters would be back and we'd never be in this situation again," added Moyes when asked about playing behind closed doors.
"All those things we've got away from in the last few months, I hope we're not back to, but I think in the short term we are."
Moyes' side have 10 points from four games - four clear of nearest rivals Dinamo Zagreb with two games left - and look set to go through as Group H winners.
That would guarantee them a last-16 spot rather than, as group runners-up, having to go into a play-off with a third-placed team from the Champions League.
"I'd like to get the job done, but we've given ourselves a really good start and because of that we've got a little bit of room for manoeuvre," said Moyes.
Unbeaten in Europe - match facts
- West Ham United are unbeaten in their four Europa League matches this season (W3 D1). They last had a longer run in major European competition between March 1965 and March 1966, a spell of nine that included winning the 1965 Cup Winners' Cup final.
- Said Benrahma has scored three goals in two Europa League starts this season for West Ham - the last Hammers player to score more in a single major European season was David Cross in 1980-81 (six in the Cup Winners' Cup).
- This is Rapid Vienna's 300th match in European competition - including qualifiers. They are the first Austrian side to reach that milestone.
