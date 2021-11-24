Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham beat Rapid Vienna 2-0 at London Stadium on 30 September with Declan Rice and Said Benrahma scoring

Europa League: Rapid Vienna v West Ham United Venue: Allianz Stadion Date: Thursday, 25 November Time: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Leading scorer Michail Antonio and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will not be involved in West Ham's Europa League group game away to Rapid Vienna.

The Hammers have qualified for the knockout stage and will seal top spot in Group H with a win in Austria.

It is the first of three games in less than a week, with West Ham at Manchester City on Sunday before hosting Brighton next Wednesday.

"We're having to think ahead," said boss David Moyes on Wednesday.

Thursday's match is being played behind closed doors as Austria has returned to a full national lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections.

"I think it's something we hoped we'd never see again and that supporters would be back and we'd never be in this situation again," added Moyes when asked about playing behind closed doors.

"All those things we've got away from in the last few months, I hope we're not back to, but I think in the short term we are."

Moyes' side have 10 points from four games - four clear of nearest rivals Dinamo Zagreb with two games left - and look set to go through as Group H winners.

That would guarantee them a last-16 spot rather than, as group runners-up, having to go into a play-off with a third-placed team from the Champions League.

"I'd like to get the job done, but we've given ourselves a really good start and because of that we've got a little bit of room for manoeuvre," said Moyes.

Unbeaten in Europe - match facts