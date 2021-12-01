Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane has just one goal from 11 Premier League appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out until at least the New Year because of a hamstring injury.

Giovani Lo Celso misses out again but he might be fit to return against Norwich on Sunday.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry and Sergi Canos came off with injuries during their win over Everton but are all available.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was impressed by Brentford in their win over Everton. I always thought they would win enough games to stay in the Premier League and that is becoming evident.

I am going with a Tottenham home win here, though. Their game at Burnley on Sunday was snowed off and that just means Antonio Conte will get even more time with his players.

I just picture him constantly working with them tactically, as well as on their fitness, and I think his good start at Spurs will continue here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is a first top-flight meeting between Tottenham and Brentford.

Spurs are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions against the Bees since losing to them in 1948.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won six Premier League matches so far this season, all by a single-goal margin.

They have just 11 league goals in their 12 fixtures this campaign - only Norwich have scored fewer.

Spurs have lost five successive Premier League London derbies, including all four this season.

They have lost three of their last five Premier League matches on a Thursday (W1, D1).

Harry Kane has scored just one goal in 11 league appearances this season.

However, he has eight goals in his past eight Premier League games that have taken place on a Thursday.

Brentford

Brentford have lost just one of their six away matches in the Premier League this season (W2, D3).

The Bees could win back-to-back top-flight games for the first time since 1946.

They have scored seven of their 17 league goals this season from set-pieces - only Liverpool and Chelsea have managed more prior to the midweek fixtures.

