Manchester United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michael Carrick continues to take caretaker charge of Manchester United while interim manager Ralf Rangnick awaits a work permit

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is available after completing a one-game suspension.

Luke Shaw continues to be assessed after missing two matches with a head injury, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still sidelined.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka faces a fitness test after he was forced off during the win over Newcastle United with a muscular injury.

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I liked what stand-in Manchester United boss Michael Carrick did against Chelsea on Sunday, with Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay screening the defence and the whole team working extremely hard.

United still don't look right at the back but a point at Stamford Bridge was a step in the right direction and, if Aaron Wan-Bissaka hadn't had a rush of blood, they might have taken away all three.

Surely they will build on that improvement and I am sure we will see more of the same against Arsenal.

The Gunners got back to winning ways against Newcastle, and created loads of chances in that game, but United playing at home in front of their new manager will have something to prove.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United could go seven Premier League games without beating Arsenal for the first time in their history.

Arsenal can win consecutive league games at Old Trafford for the first time since February 1979.

The Gunners could set a new club record by keeping a fourth consecutive clean sheet in this fixture.

Arsenal's past six league away wins versus Manchester United were all by a 1-0 scoreline.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won just once in eight Premier League matches (D2, L5).

United's tally of five points during that period is their fewest over an eight-game spell since recording four between December 1989 and February 1990.

They could lose seven home fixtures in a calendar year for the first time since 1986.

The Red Devils can lose three consecutive top-flight home matches without scoring for the first time since 1963.

United recorded a league-low 17 shots in November, while they have faced an unrivalled 60.

If they go 1-0 down on Thursday, it will mark the first time United have conceded nine successive Premier League goals without reply at Old Trafford.

United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 14 home fixtures in all competitions, the second-longest run in their history following a sequence of 21 matches between April 1958 and March 1959.

Ralf Rangnick's most recent managerial role was at RB Leipzig in 2018-19. He guided them to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal final, where they lost 3-0 against Bayern Munich.

Arsenal