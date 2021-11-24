Brendan Galloway scored two goals in 15 appearances for Plymouth Argyle this season before his injury

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says the club will "look after" Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway after he dislocated his kneecap on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in January, having joined the club on a short-term deal in July.

The injury will mean he misses the Africa Cup of Nations where his side have been drawn against Senegal, Guinea and Malawi in January.

"It's is going to be a long spell out," Lowe said of the ex-Everton defender.

Galloway left Luton in the summer after a two-year spell which had seen him play just just six times in all competitions after a serious injury to his other knee.

But he has impressed at Home Park, helping Plymouth top the English third tier until their 3-0 loss to Wycombe on Tuesday, having returned from Zimbabwe's World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and Ethiopia the week before.

"We were in contract negotiations with Brendan and they were going very smoothly," added Lowe.

"But what we've got to do now is as a football club we'll morally look after Brendan and he will have a future at Argyle and we will give him the best opportunity to get back fit and firing because I think he deserves it.

"Whatever he has to do, whether it's surgery and recovery, we'll get him back to where we feel he belongs, which is playing football.

"He was low a bit yesterday. We'll try and pickup his sprits and we've said 'Don't worry, your future's fine', which I'm sure gave him a smile and he's a little bit relieved with that."