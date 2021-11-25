Stephen Glass (right) says Funso Ojo "is in a good place" despite the controversy

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says he was being "a touch harsh" by suggesting Funso Ojo let the club down by his confrontation with a Dundee United fan.

The fan was charged with assault, and banned from Tannadice, for a touchline altercation with the midfielder.

But Ojo will not have the yellow card rescinded that led to his dismissal.

"How quickly things get picked up that you say, so maybe I need to be a little bit more careful of that in future," Glass says.

"He felt like he let the team down - he didn't in any way, shape or form, so that is the disappointing fact for me."

Ojo himself is being investigated by police over an alleged assault on a fan after the Scottish Premiership game at Tannadice.

Asked how the 30-year-old Belgian, who will miss Sunday's visit to Celtic Park through suspension, is coping in the aftermath, Glass said: "Funso is fine. My take is that I am fully supportive of Funso and he knows that.

"He is massively frustrated he can't take part in what is a huge game at the weekend through no fault of his own. So that is the overriding thing I am getting from him, but mentally and physically, he is in a good place."

Glass is frustrated there is no mechanism for Ojo's second yellow to be rescinded and revealed that he had not talked to match referee Bobby Madden about his own red card at Tannadice and is waiting for notification of any disciplinary proceedings from the Scottish FA.