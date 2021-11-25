Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke is in hospital after collapsing during training.

The League One club confirmed the 28-year-old is in a stable condition and continuing to be closely monitored.

Wyke was treated by the club's medical staff following his collapse earlier this week before being taken to hospital.

The former Sunderland player missed Tuesday's draw at Cambridge United with the club saying it was through illness.

