Maher was a youth player at St Pat's before moving to Bray Wanderers

Republic of Ireland Under 21 goalkeeper Brian Maher has become Derry City's latest new signing.

The 21-year-old moves to the Brandywell after two seasons with Bray Wanderers.

Maher is the Candystripes' fourth new signing this week following the arrival of Will Patching, Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney.

"Brian only turned 21 this month but he's already making a name for himself as a quality goalkeeper," City boss Ruaidhri Higgins said.

"He has been brilliant for the Republic of Ireland Under 21s and is only going to get better in the coming years.

"I think he is a fantastic addition to our squad, meaning we now have three excellent young goalkeepers at Derry City."

If St Pat's Athletic beat Bohemians in Sunday's FAI Cup final it would send the Candystripes into next season's Europa Conference League.