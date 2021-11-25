Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kit Graham has been ruled out for rest of the season

Tottenham forward Kit Graham has been ruled out for the remainder of the Women's Super League season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Sunday's defeat by West Ham.

The 26-year-old left the field on a stretcher after hurting her knee as she challenged Kate Longhurst for the ball in the first-half.

Spurs have said Graham "will now begin a period of rehabilitation".

She is in her third season with Spurs after joining from Charlton in 2019.