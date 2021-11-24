Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract.

The 63-year-old German is poised to join United but will not be in charge this weekend against Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.

It comes after United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a trophyless three-year spell as boss.

Rangnick won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011 and took RB Leipzig to the final in 2019.

His most recent role has been as head of sports and development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

United are eighth in the Premier League and Solskjaer, who scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final for the club, was dismissed following an embarrassing 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday.

Since then, caretaker Michael Carrick, Solskjaer's assistant, took charge of United for the 2-0 win at Villarreal, a result that ensured they would finish top of their Champions League group.

More to follow.