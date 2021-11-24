Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United set to appoint German on six-month contract

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments41

Breaking news

Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract.

The 63-year-old German is poised to join United but will not be in charge this weekend against Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.

It comes after United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a trophyless three-year spell as boss.

Rangnick won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011 and took RB Leipzig to the final in 2019.

His most recent role has been as head of sports and development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

United are eighth in the Premier League and Solskjaer, who scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final for the club, was dismissed following an embarrassing 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday.

Since then, caretaker Michael Carrick, Solskjaer's assistant, took charge of United for the 2-0 win at Villarreal, a result that ensured they would finish top of their Champions League group.

More to follow.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by mrtuk, today at 15:49

    who?

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 15:49

    Huw Rangnick? or did he ring you?

  • Comment posted by paulo2chops, today at 15:49

    I liked him in Vikings.

  • Comment posted by JayM, today at 15:49

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 15:49

    Next best thing after Thor

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 15:49

    Steve Bruce has just kicked his cat

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:48

    Nice way for him to top up his pension

  • Comment posted by Exelsizor, today at 15:48

    Who?

  • Comment posted by brooke, today at 15:48

    If the players won’t play for a permanent manager and club legend, I doubt they’ll play for a caretaker who’ll be gone by the summer

  • Comment posted by james frost, today at 15:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Artful Roger, today at 15:48

    Oh come on this is a wind up. Who?

  • Comment posted by noddy67, today at 15:48

    Tough gig -
    Six months could be the interim coach, or whoever gets the role on a 'permanent' basis.

  • Comment posted by Maxiemilliano, today at 15:48

    Win the champions league and get a permanent job….lol

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 15:48

    LOL

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 15:48

    Who?

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 15:48

    Fake news. They Rang Nick and even Father Christmas couldn’t help them.

  • Comment posted by HesGonnaCostaLot, today at 15:48

    Decent coup honestly, interesting to see how it pans out

  • Comment posted by Bhavik, today at 15:47

    Strange decision to hire someone that hasn't managed in a while. Don't think it's a good idea but let's see

  • Comment posted by silversub, today at 15:47

    Wow what an appointment A Cup victory every 8 years

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 15:47

    Exciting, top manager, we all know him...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport