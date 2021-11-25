Hibernian to appeal Christian Doidge red card but not Martin Boyle dismissal

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland

Hibernian will appeal striker Christian Doidge's red card against Ross County - but will not contest Martin Boyle's dismissal.

Doidge was sent off for a challenge on County's David Cancola as Hibs lost 1-0 in Dingwall.

If the appeal fails, Doidge will miss games against St Johnstone and Rangers.

Boyle is not available for the trip to Perth having been shown a red card for confronting referee Gavin Duncan after the final whistle.

