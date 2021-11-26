Rachel McLaren made her senior Norther Ireland debut against North Macedonia on Thursday

2023 Women's World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland v North Macedonia Date: Monday, 29 November Kick-off: 19:00 BST Venue: Seaview, Belfast Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer; live text, report and reaction on BBC Sport website

When Rachel McLaren watched Northern Ireland's 4-0 win over Latvia from the stands at Windsor Park in September, little did she know she would make her senior debut by the end of the year.

Yet, in a history-making year for Kenny Shiels' side, the 19-year-old stepped onto the pitch for the first time in Thursday's record 11-0 win over North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying.

It has been an incredible rise for McLaren, who was playing youth football for club Crusaders at the start of the year before breaking into the side and helping the Seaview club to two cup finals.

Her impressive form saw her drafted into Shiels' squad for October's games with England and Austria after Rebecca Holloway pulled out with injury.

Although she didn't feature at Wembley, which she still said was a "class" experience, or against Austria a few days later, the defender had earned her place in Shiels' squad for November's games despite the return of Birmingham City defender Holloway.

"I wasn't getting a starting game or even in the squad for the Crues at the start of the year," said McLaren on her whirlwind season.

"I dropped down to the Under-19s to stay match fit in a bid to fight my way back. There were a few injuries in the team and I took my opportunity to play again.

"I started at right back, then ended up at left back when they got injured, and here we are playing for Northern Ireland. I never would have expected it.

"I have had to fight for my place, but I've done all the extra stuff like gym work and running, so I have been working hard and now I'm here."

McLaren and Crusaders team-mate Maddy Harvey-Clifford are two of the youngsters in Kenny Shiels' squad

After Northern Ireland rattled in seven first-half goals in a stunning attacking display, Shiels surprised McLaren by saying she would come on for club team-mate Julie Nelson at the break.

"It was like, 'is this really happening?'. I didn't expect it at all and it was a bit of a shock," she said.

"I hadn't a clue. Kenny called us all in at half-time and said he was making two subs, Chloe [McCarron] was going to come on first and Julie was going to have a break, then he said my name and I was delighted.

"It was a big thing to come on for Julie, she has 121 caps and I have one. Julie is a role model for me so I couldn't have asked for anything better."

Despite it being her first outing, McLaren looked composed as NI dominated their opponents, and the teenager added she felt "comfortable" in the record-breaking win.

"Everyone was absolutely ecstatic after the win. We were delighted," said McLaren.

"It got the spirits up again after the draw against Austria, so it was good to get back on a high again and push on from there."

Youngsters have shown they belong

While Jackie Burns had one her quieter afternoons against North Macedonia, it allowed the goalkeeper to play with some new faces in front of her as Shiels gave youth a chance.

After playing the majority of the campaign with the experienced heads of Nelson and Sarah McFadden, NI ended the match in Skopje with McLaren, Kelsie Burrows and the impressive Rebecca McKenna, who are both 20, as their defensive line.

"I've been so used to playing with Mac and Julie in the backline, but there is a point where the girls have to step up and that was no better time to do it," said Burns.

"I think it showed in the girls coming on that they were fully capable of filling the slots of the two big girls. They have shown that they belong here and we have that depth and confidence in anyone to come on. I'm so happy Rachel was able to get her cap."

Jackie Burns has established herself as Northern Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper

Burns, who plays on both sides of the Atlantic for Glentoran and American college Lee University, adds that Shiels' willingness to promote youth has helped improve the team.

"It is good to have that depth, especially heading into a big year, and that is part of Kenny's philosophy. He is not afraid to take risks and bring on younger players," she added.

"Even for him to say to Rachel that she was coming on at half-time, it is a big step up for her to win her first cap but she looked like she belonged there.

"She has obviously played with Julie this season, who can now say there is a bit of competition but, at the same time, she has full faith in Rachel coming on. "