Women's World Cup Qualifying
BelgiumBelgium19Armenia WomenArmenia Women0

Belgium 19-0 Armenia Women: Hosts ease to huge win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Belgium's comprehensive victory fell just short of the record wins in World Cup qualifying
Belgium hammered Armenia 19-0 on a night that featured goals flying in across women's World Cup qualifying.

Captain Tessa Wullaert, who spent two seasons at Manchester City, scored five for the hosts, who are third in Group F after four games.

Defender Amber Tysiak and midfielder Tine De Caigny both netted hat-tricks, with Janice Cayman, Hannah Eurlings and Jarne Teulings scoring twice in Leuven.

Goals for Justine Vanhaevermaet and Sarah Wijnants completed the rout.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland won 11-0 away against North Macedonia as Simone Magill scored four and Rachel Furness grabbed a hat-trick.

Spain were also among the goals, beating Faroe Islands 12-0 with Esther Gonzalez scoring four of those.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Evrard
  • 23VangheluweSubstituted forOnziaat 73'minutes
  • 4Tysiak
  • 18De NeveSubstituted forDelooseat 62'minutes
  • 2PhiltjensSubstituted forMertensat 62'minutes
  • 13EurlingsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forVanmechelenat 73'minutes
  • 10Vanhaevermaet
  • 6De CaignySubstituted forTeulingsat 45'minutes
  • 11Cayman
  • 9Wullaert
  • 5Wijnants

Substitutes

  • 1Odeurs
  • 3Blom
  • 7Mertens
  • 8Onzia
  • 12Lemey
  • 14Vanmechelen
  • 15Teulings
  • 17Iliano
  • 19Vande Velde
  • 22Deloose

Armenia Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Andriasyan
  • 5KarapetyanBooked at 24mins
  • 17Yeghyan
  • 3Ghazaryan
  • 22Ghukasyan
  • 4SakhinovaSubstituted forBedoyanat 82'minutes
  • 7AvesyanSubstituted forAsatryanat 75'minutes
  • 10OsipyanSubstituted forJebejyanat 45'minutes
  • 6Der-MegerdichianSubstituted forAghababianat 45'minutes
  • 20DallakyanSubstituted forYeghyanat 88'minutes
  • 8Artin

Substitutes

  • 2Jebejyan
  • 9Bedoyan
  • 11Ghazaryan
  • 12Harutyunyan
  • 13Khalatyan
  • 14Asatryan
  • 15Galstyan
  • 18Asatryan
  • 19Yeghyan
  • 21Karakhanyan
  • 23Aghababian
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium Women 19, Armenia Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium Women 19, Armenia Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 19, Armenia Women 0. Jarne Teulings (Belgium Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 18, Armenia Women 0. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sarah Wijnants.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 17, Armenia Women 0. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janice Cayman.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 16, Armenia Women 0. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lenie Onzia.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia Women. Karine Yeghyan replaces Anna Dallakyan.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia Women. Mia Bedoyan replaces Maria Sakhinova.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 15, Armenia Women 0. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 14, Armenia Women 0. Jarne Teulings (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia Women. Veronika Asatryan replaces Nancy Avesyan.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Davinia Vanmechelen replaces Hannah Eurlings.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Lenie Onzia replaces Jody Vangheluwe.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 13, Armenia Women 0. Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Zenia Mertens replaces Davina Philtjens.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Laura Deloose replaces Laura De Neve.

  17. Booking

    Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 12, Armenia Women 0. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Eurlings.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Jarne Teulings replaces Tine De Caigny.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia Women. Lily Jebejyan replaces Olga Osipyan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden440081712
2Finland Women42027526
3Slovakia Women41124404
4R. of Ireland Wom31113304
5Georgia Women300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain44003503512
2Scotland330011299
3Ukraine Women210146-23
4Hungary Women4103812-43
5Faroe Islands Women5005240-380

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands43101311210
2Iceland32019276
3Czech Rep Wom31119544
4Belarus Women21014313
5Cyprus Women4004125-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44003203212
2Austria43102131810
3N Ireland Wom53112161510
4Luxembourg Women4103321-183
5North Macedonia Women5104629-233
6Latvia Women4004226-240

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark55003113015
2Russia55001801815
3Montenegro Women4202612-66
4Malta Women4112413-94
5Bos-Herze Wom5014420-161
6Azerbaijan Women5005118-170

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway54102402413
2Poland Women532062411
3Belgium53113452910
4Kosovo Women5113313-104
5Albania Women5113617-114
6Armenia Women5005036-360

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland44001711612
2Italy44001601612
3Romania Women32015236
4Moldova Women200209-90
5Lithuania Women3003112-110
6Croatia Women4004015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal54101621413
2Germany44002011912
3Serbia Women42027706
4Turkey Women311123-14
5Bulgaria Women4004016-160
6Israel Women4004016-160

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France44002922712
2Wales43101211110
3Slovenia Women421111567
4Greece Women4202516-116
5Kazakhstan Women4004215-130
6Estonia Women4004020-200
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

