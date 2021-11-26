Scotland to face Ukraine in World Cup play-off semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ukraine drew twice with France in their qualifying group

Scotland will face Ukraine at Hampden in the World Cup play-off semi-finals before potentially taking on either Wales or Austria in the final.

Steve Clarke's side will could then face an all-British showdown in Wales after being drawn away in the final.

The semi-final will be on 24 March, with the final five days later.

"We have shown over the course of the play-offs for Euro 2020 that we can handle the tension for semi-final and final games," Clarke said.

"Hopefully we can prove that again in March."

Scotland were first out the bowls in Zurich, avoiding a possible clash with European champions Italy and Portugal, who were drawn in the same section.

Having finished second in their qualifying group behind Denmark after suffering just one defeat, it meant the Scots were seeded for the first part of the draw, ensuring a home tie.

But the second half of the draw was open and Scotland were given an away tie if they reach their final.

First, though, they will have to defeat a Ukraine side who were unbeaten in their qualifying group as they finished runners-up behind France, having drawn twice with the world champions.

The side managed by Oleksandr Petrakov are currently ranked 25th in the world, 13 places above the Scots.

Win that one and Scotland could face a showdown with Wales for a place in next year's finals in Qatar - rekindling memories of the famous 2-0 win at Anfield to qualify for the 1978 World Cup finals.

"Ukraine is up there with the toughest [draw] and then from that we know Wales have done really well recently. We know the Austrians well," added Clarke.

"It's something for everyone to focus on and think about over the winter months and look forward to some good games in March, hopefully."

Wales, who are ranked 19th in the world, were also seeded for the draw this time round after Robert Jones' side finished second behind Belgium in their group.

Should Austria win in Wales, however, it would mean a re-match with the Scots having finished fourth in their qualifying group but taking their place in the play-off courtesy of being one of the best Nations Cup finishers.

Clarke's side were held 2-2 in Glasgow by the side currently ranked 30th in the world before winning the return tie 1-0.