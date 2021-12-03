Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle19:45KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Watch live coverage.

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 12MacGregor
  • 18Allardice
  • 4Welsh
  • 10Doran
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 14Walsh
  • 16Jamieson
  • 17McDonald
  • 21MacKay
  • 23McAlear

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 24McGowan
  • 5Murray
  • 18Waters
  • 29Burke
  • 17Lyons
  • 19Polworth
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10Robinson
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 23Burrell
Referee:
Nick Walsh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock159242091129
2Raith Rovers1585226161029
3Inverness CT158431811728
4Partick Thistle1583429141527
5Arbroath1576226131327
6Dunfermline152761524-913
7Ayr153481326-1313
8Hamilton153481329-1613
9Morton152671220-812
10Queen of Sth153391323-1012
