Last updated on .From the section Luton

Harry Cornick, Nathan Jones and Cameron Jerome (left to right) model Luton's shirt

Luton Town are to replace their usual shirt sponsor with a prostate cancer charity for their game against Cardiff, to raise awareness for the disease.

The Championship club's assistant manager Mick Harford is receiving treatment after having the disease diagnosed in December.

Prostate Cancer UK will be on Luton's shirts at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

"I've been overwhelmed by the support I've had in recent months," said the 62-year-old former England striker.

"Together with Nathan Jones [Luton manager], Gary Sweet [chief executive] and the board, I wanted to use my situation to help other people, and the most satisfying thing for me is to hear from so many Luton Town fans and football supporters in general who have been to get themselves checked."

Speaking as he prepared to start radiotherapy treatment in August, former Luton and Wimbledon striker Harford said facing prostate cancer will be his "biggest fight".

Sixty-one staff at Luton, including manager Jones, have been taking part in a fitness challenge this month to raise money for the charity, with a donation from Hatters striker Cameron Jerome taking the club's total past the £10,000 mark.

"If one person sees our shirt this weekend, asks why we've done it and then goes to get themselves checked, it will have been worth it," said club CEO Sweet.