Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Exeter City's share of the profits from their replayed FA Cup first-round replay against Bradford will be donated to food banks in the two cities.

Exeter Foodbank and Bradford Central Foodbank will be the two beneficiaries following discussions between the two clubs' supporters' trusts.

The two sides will meet again on Tuesday after the Grecians used an extra sixth sub in the initial replay.

Cambridge United will face the winners in the second round.

"We're pleased to be able to donate to Exeter Foodbank, which provides support to vulnerable families and individuals across the city," Nick Hawker, the chairman of the Exeter City Supporters' Trust, said.

Bradford City fans who attended the initial replay will be handed free entry to the rescheduled tie at St James Park on Tuesday.

Exeter won the first replay 3-0 after extra time. The Grecians used five substitutes during a goalless 90 minutes but brought on a sixth, Josh Key for Sam Nombe, at the start of extra time.

FA Cup rules state teams may not make more than five changes in a tie, including any period of extra time.

Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks previously called the decision to replay the tie "a disgrace".