Dave Vos is leaving his post as Ajax youth team manager to become Giovanni van Bronckhorst's assistant with Rangers, the Dutch champions say.

The 38-year-old's departure was announced after Wednesday's Uefa Youth League win over Besiktas.

He becomes the fourth Dutchman to join Van Bronckhort's back-room team.

Roy Maakay, Arno Phillips and Yori Bosschart have already followed the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Rangers midfielder to Ibrox.

The former Feyenoord boss, who made a winning debut in the Ibrox dugout in Thursday's Europa League meeting with Sparta Prague, has had to act quickly to assemble his staff after assistant Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom all followed predecessor Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.

Vos has been working at Ajax for 10 years and helped the under-17 side win the Future Cup in 2018.

His current under-18s sit third in the Uefa Youth League.

Rangers have not yet made a formal announcement about Vos' arrival.