Aiden McGeady has made 127 league appearances for Sunderland since joining from Everton in 2017

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

The 35-year-old former Republic of Ireland international suffered the injury in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

The ex-Celtic and Everton player has scored three goals in 16 appearances this campaign.

Lee Johnson's Sunderland are sixth in League One and travel to Cambridge United on Saturday.