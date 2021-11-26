Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly and Patrick McClean were on target for in-form Glentoran

Glentoran moved up to second in the Irish Premiership after Jay Donnelly, Patrick McClean and Robbie McDaid goals lifted them to a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at the Oval.

Donnelly opened the scoring from the spot just before half-time after Ethan McGee's foul on Bobby Burns.

McClean doubled the lead with a low drive on 54 before substitute McDaid added an injury-time third.

Mick McDermott's side are now just two points behind leaders Cliftonville.

The Reds travel to Coleraine, who are now third, on Saturday before Glentoran's trip to the Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.

After securing a first top-flight victory over Crusaders at Seaview in 10 years on Saturday, it was another satisfying result for the Ovalmen, who have now taken 21 points from a possible 27 since losing to Linfield at the end of September.

Both sides had chances to open the scoring in the first half, with Jay Donnelly heading a Conor McMenamin cross wide before Rhyss Campbell's rasping drive flew just over Aaron McCarey's bar.

Ben Gallagher also forced a save out of McCarey while Swifts keeper was kept busy at the other end, tipping a McMenamin shot over the bar.

The Glens got their noses in front just before the break when McGee was adjudged to have fouled Burns inside the box, allowing Donnelly to calmly slot his spot-kick past Quinn for his 12th league goal of the season.

Nine minutes after the restart, McClean doubled the advantage when he picked up the ball on the halfway line, strode past Campbell and beat Quinn with a low left-footed effort from 30 yards.

McMenamin also struck the woodwork but it was substitute McDaid who wrapped up the win, collecting Ben Cushnie's right-wing cross before slotting it through Quinn's legs.