World Cup 2022 play-off draw: Wales host Austria & Scotland face Ukraine

Leonardo Bonucci holds Euro 2020 trophy
Euro 2020 champions Italy are one of 12 nations in the play-off draw

Scotland will host Ukraine in the play-off semi-final for the 2022 World Cup, while Wales have been drawn at home to Austria.

If Scotland and Wales win their matches, they will face each other in Cardiff in a final for a spot in Qatar.

Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup in 64 years, while Scotland have waited 24 years to play in one.

Other semi-finals include Italy v North Macedonia and Portugal at home to Turkey.

That draw means either European champions Italy or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will not be at the World Cup, with the winners of their semis meeting in a final.

The semi-finals and finals, both played over one leg, will take place over the course of five days from 24-29 March.

Full semi-final draw

Scotland v Ukraine

Wales v Austria

Russia v Poland

Sweden v Czech Republic

Portugal v Turkey

Italy v North Macedonia

Final draw

Wales or Austria v Scotland or Ukraine

Russia v Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic

Portugal or Turkey v Italy or North Macedonia

What chances for the home nations?

Scotland and Wales were seeded for the first part of the draw, ensuring a home tie, but the second half of the draw was open and the winners of Wales v Austria were give the home tie against Scotland or Ukraine in their final.

Wales, who have only played at the 1958 World Cup, last faced Austria in a World Cup qualifier in September 2017 when Ben Woodburn scored the only goal on his debut.

Austria are in the play-offs courtesy of winning their Nations League group ahead of Norway, Romania and Northern Ireland.

Wales manager Robert Page, said: "We've worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw.

"We've got everything to play for."

Scotland's history with the tournament is far richer - even if those memories have faded a little - with eight appearances at the big show between 1954 and 1998.

They will have to defeat a Ukraine side who were unbeaten in their qualifying group as they finished runners-up behind France, having drawn twice with the world champions.

The side managed by Oleksandr Petrakov are currently ranked 25th in the world, 13 places above the Scots.

The end for Portugal or Italy

Italy, who won the Euros earlier this year, and 2016 European champions Portugal will play their semi-final games at home against North Macedonia and Turkey respectively.

Should the two heavyweights advance, Portugal will have home advantage in the final.

Failure to advance would be a major blow for four-time World Cup winners Italy, who did not qualify for the 2018 edition - the first time they missed out on qualification in 60 years.

Manager Roberto Mancini, said: "It's a very difficult draw for us. North Macedonia is a very good team, and if we win we have to play away.

"It could have been a little better, for sure. We are confident and positive, especially in the more difficult moments.

"As we would have gladly avoided Portugal, probably they too would have avoided us. We will have to play a great match against North Macedonia, then we will see in the final."

Failure to qualify for Portugal could mean 36-year-old Ronaldo has played at his last World Cup.

Elsewhere Robert Lewandowski's Poland could face Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden in a play-off final if they beat Russia and Czech Republic respectively.

  • Comment posted by SpongeBoab Square Sausage, today at 16:39

    Italy and Portugal will be kicking themselves they didn’t win their last game.

    • Reply posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 16:52

      Beat Takeshi replied:
      When they should have been kicking the ball!

  • Comment posted by arai89, today at 16:38

    As an Englishman, best of luck to both Scotland and Wales, shame both of you won’t make it to Qatar!

    • Reply posted by Johno, today at 16:49

      Johno replied:
      Why? I hope Scotland and Wales play each other so we can support another British team?

  • Comment posted by JG, today at 16:34

    A Scotland - Wales playoff would be epic but both teams will have to play well to get through the semis.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Both Scotland and Wales should be satisfied with who they got. Both have very winnable games.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 16:38

    Well well, one of Portugal/Italy won't be there.

    • Reply posted by HorseCourse, today at 16:40

      HorseCourse replied:
      *at least one of

  • Comment posted by Chloe Coupe, today at 16:37

    I truly hope for a Scotland v Wales playoff final with Scotland winning however if we do get beat then I'd rather it be against Wales. Good luck to both nations, I just wish we were both heading to the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:02

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I predict Wales, Italy and Sweden as the 3 teams that qualify.

  • Comment posted by the little prince, today at 16:32

    Best possible draw for both Scotland & Wales. Hopefully one of us can make it there

    • Reply posted by LFC_Dog, today at 16:35

      LFC_Dog replied:
      macedonia wouldve been better than ukraine but still very good for both. hoping for scotland but wouldnt mind wales being there

  • Comment posted by Havoc, today at 16:38

    Good chance for Wales or Scotland to go through. Italy in same group as Portugal means the two other places are up for grabs. Good draw, in fact best draw possible for Scotland and Wales, make the most of this opportunity guys. See one of you at the World Cup!

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:04

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Both have qn excellent chance to qualify. Best of luck to both home nations.
      Only disappointment is that it is not possible for both to qualify.

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 16:35

    I hope it's a potential Italy vs Portugal play off final, that would be 🔥🔥🔥

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 16:36

      charlieboy replied:
      Hope it’s a potential? It is a potential.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 16:42

    As Scot - I have felt all along that it would be scotland v Wales. Fate.

    But Italy - Portugal

    They must have drawn the wrong balls, for 1 of these giants to miss out is a disaster for FIFA

    Go for it Italy.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:08

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      FIFA have probably already launched an investigation into what when wrong with the draw. Lol

  • Comment posted by Krazykuks, today at 16:34

    Italy vs. Portugal for a chance to be at the world cup... one big gun is going to stay home!

    • Reply posted by kingsley, today at 16:38

      kingsley replied:
      Pretty disappointing that one of these will go out yet one of Austria, Scotland, wales or ukraine

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 16:35

    Great draw for Wales

  • Comment posted by dws1971, today at 16:33

    Ukraine are no mugs, would have preferred Austria but fingers crossed Wales v Scotland

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:46

      Footy_fan replied:
      Ukraine vs Austria it will be

  • Comment posted by Court road, today at 16:44

    This could well be revenge time for Wales, missing out on the 78 and 86 finals due to penalties which should have never been given.

    • Reply posted by Harry Stottle, today at 16:55

      Harry Stottle replied:
      Not harbouring any grudges then?

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 16:42

    Sickener that only Wales OR Scotland can make it to the finals.

    • Reply posted by Johno, today at 16:47

      Johno replied:
      I agree, and I hope Scotland and Wales win.

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:34

    Almost the easiest draw both Scotland and Wales could hope for. Scotland might find it hard to get past Ukraine though. Also only one of Italy and Portugal will make it to the finals. Very tasty...

  • Comment posted by nickouk, today at 16:41

    Wow, at least one of Portugal and Italy won't make it to the tournament!

  • Comment posted by Chelsea girl, today at 17:21

    Poland will be licking their lips at doing the Russians no love lost there.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:54

    Dream draws for both Scotland and especially Wales

    Austria are not a great team and on a downswing

    Ukraine are good but only North Macedonia would have been an easier tie given Wales getting Austria

    Wales must surely fancy Scotland

  • Comment posted by Sheffordqpr, today at 16:43

    That'll be the Scots having Christmas at home then!

    • Reply posted by alistair, today at 16:46

      alistair replied:
      Probably considering Christmas is in December and these games are the end of March

  • Comment posted by Tripitaka, today at 16:39

    Oh dear, I wanted both Scotland and Wales to qualify. Disappointing. Whichever one (if any) goes through, I'll support in the finals.

    • Reply posted by Toaster, today at 16:43

      Toaster replied:
      You’ll be supporting Austria then.

