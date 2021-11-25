Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Matty Willock has scored two goals in 11 league appearances for Salford this season

Salford City midfielder Matty Willock has had the red card he was shown in Tuesday's draw with Bristol Rovers in League Two rescinded.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the first half of the match that ended 1-1.

Salford finished the game with just nine players after Ash Hunter was also shown a red card late on but he will serve a three-match ban.

Willock is now available for selection for Saturday's game against struggling local rivals Oldham.