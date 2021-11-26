Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Stephen Glass has been offered a one-match ban after the Aberdeen manager was sent off at half-time in their 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on Saturday.

The Dons boss said referee Bobby Madden had carded him for "questioning his integrity" at Tannadice.

The visitors were unhappy after midfielder Funso Ojo had been given a second yellow card following touchline altercation with a home supporter.

The club said they are "dismayed" by the SFA's refusal to overturn the card.

The fan was charged with assault, and banned from Tannadice, and Aberdeen said in a statement that referee Madden had admitted he had got the decision to book Ojo wrong.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: "While the SFA have been sympathetic they were not willing to take any action mid-season that would provide us with the opportunity to appeal the yellow card to the judicial panel.

"We have been advised that they will explore a rule amendment for next season, which we welcome, but which won't help the club and Funso this time.

"In going through this process, it has been refreshing to know that Bobby Madden and the refereeing fraternity wanted to come out publicly and accept they got this decision wrong."